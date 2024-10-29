MONECO Advisors Named to Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firms 2024

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONECO Advisors, LLC announces its inclusion in the Forbes' America's Top RIA Firms 2024 ranking. Dedicated to driving conscious growth, the firm’s Managing Partner, Charlie Rocco, JD/MBA, CFP®, CIMA® comments that: “While others may chase Wall Street profits, we find fulfillment in developing client relationships and providing financial plans that help our clients pursue their milestones and goals. This top industry ranking from Forbes confirms we are on the right track with this approach as we build our practice with the mission of putting our clients and community first. What drives us is being able to help enhance clients' lives and to strengthen our local impact across all of our practice locations."

Having developed a multigenerational team of financial planners, investment and tax advisors and their support teams, MONECO stands ready to serve clients of all ages and stages. With 16 Certified Financial Planners™ and multiple other professional designations on the team, clients can be empowered with personalized financial plans based in fiduciary care, and not on proprietary product sales. To learn more about the methodology in selecting firms for this Forbes ranking, visit here. No fee was paid to participate.

MONECO was established in 1980 and is comprised of seven offices serving individuals, family and business clients. The CT, MA, NJ and the NYC-metro locations are coordinated to offer their client’s access to dedicated financial planning, tax consulting, estate planning and retirement plan consulting, all at one collaborative firm.

About MONECO Advisors, LLC

Established in 1980, MONECO Advisors was founded with a vision to redefine client relationships in wealth management. MONECO is an independent RIA that is advisor- and partner-owned with practice locations in Westchester County, NY; Fairfield, Glastonbury, Hamden/Wallingford and New Canaan, CT; The Berkshires, MA; and Bergen County, NJ. With 16 Certified Financial Planners™, two advisors with their juris doctor, five MBAs, and two Accredited Investment Fiduciaries™ at the firm, the team at MONECO is committed to sharing their wealth of knowledge to benefit their clients.

