Life Extension and Weston FC Announce New Sponsorship

Non-profit soccer club in Weston, FL, teams up with Life Extension for two-year partnership

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Extension, a leading brand in vitamins and supplements, announced a two-year partnership with Weston FC Soccer Club in Weston, Florida, to support young athletes in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

“We’re proud to score a partnership with Weston FC and be part of this exemplary program,” said Rey Searles, Life Extension’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are excited about sharing the science of a healthier life with Weston FC families.”

As part of this engagement, Life Extension will offer Weston FC parents free access to its Premier Rewards program, which includes exclusive sales on supplements, monthly publications, webinars featuring Life Extension health experts, and free consultations with Wellness Specialists—such as naturopaths, nurses, nutritionists and other experts—who can provide personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice.

Founded in 1998, the Weston FC Soccer Club hosts the Weston Cup and Showcase, the largest youth soccer tournament in Florida and one of the biggest in the United States. In partnership with Life Extension, the non-profit soccer club aims to continue fostering the development of young athletes through soccer, training and coaching, while providing their parents the nutritional support they need to keep up with the carpooling, late nights and rushed dinners that come hand-in-hand with the “soccer parent” lifestyle.

Life Extension offers 350+ products across 40+ categories for every health need, from essentials to specialty formulas. The company goes beyond vitamins and supplements and publishes free educational resources, including Life Extension Magazine®, health news and protocols, the Live Foreverish podcast, wellness blogs and a YouTube channel.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

