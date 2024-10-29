U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector continues to intercept drugs with three significant seizures last week

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector made three significant drug seizures last week in various locations throughout the San Diego region.

The first event took place on Oct. 22 at approximately 7:15 p.m., when Border Patrol agents inspected a sedan near San Clemente during immigration checkpoint operations on Interstate 5. After a K-9 detection team inspected and alerted to the sedan, agents discovered 50 plastic-wrapped packages concealed within four duffle-bags located in the trunk. The suspected narcotics, vehicle, driver, and a passenger were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

Agents weighed and tested the contents of the packages at the station which indicated the presence of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine removed and seized from the sedan was 144 pounds. The driver, passenger, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for prosecution.

Border Patrol agents extract 50 packages of cocaine weighing a total of 144 pounds.

The second event occurred less than 24 hours later on Oct. 23 at approximately 1:00 p.m., when agents stopped a suspicious sedan on Interstate 15 near Temecula Parkway. A Border Patrol K-9 team trained to detect the presence of concealed people, narcotics, and other contraband preformed a non-intrusive search of the vehicle and alerted agents to a speaker-box located in the trunk of the car. Agents discovered plastic-wrapped packages consistent with the packaging of smuggled narcotics inside. The suspected narcotics, vehicle, and driver were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

Agents removed nine cellophane-wrapped packages from the speaker-box at the station. The contents tested positive for fentanyl with a total weight of 22.5 pounds. U.S. Border Patrol seized the narcotics and the vehicle, and the driver was turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Border Patrol agents locate smuggled fentanyl concealed within a hallow speaker box.

The third event took place on Oct. 25 at approximately 1:30 p.m., when agents inspected a vehicle while conducting immigration checkpoint operations on I-5. A Border Patrol K-9 team alerted agents to the possible presence of illicit narcotics during the inspection. Agents then discovered a large duffle bag in the trunk filled with packages consistent with smuggled narcotics. The suspected narcotics, vehicle, driver, and a passenger were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

Agents extracted a total of 30 packages from the duffle bag at the station weighing a total of 73.8 pounds. Agents tested the contents of the packages which resulted positive for cocaine. The driver, passenger, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for prosecution.

Border Patrol agents operating at the Interstate 5 immigration checkpoint near San Clemente, Calif. discover and seize thirty packages of cocaine.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our agents, dangerous narcotics were intercepted before they could poison our communities. We are prepared and will continue to intercept this illegal activity at every turn,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Our commitment to safeguarding our Nation is unwavering.”

In Fiscal Year 2024, Border Patrol agents seized 2,862 pounds of cocaine, 4,276 pounds of methamphetamine, 67 pounds of heroin, and 782 pounds of fentanyl in the San Diego Sector which includes approximately 60 linear miles of international border with Mexico beginning at Imperial Beach, Calif.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.