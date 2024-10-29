Submit Release
First-Ever LEGO® Expo Coming to Sarasota, FL on January 4-5

Experience a World of Creativity with Amazing LEGO® Creations, Interactive Building Zones, and a LEGO® Marketplace

We aim to inspire creativity and innovation in builders of all ages, and we can't wait to see the community come together to celebrate the endless possibilities of LEGO® bricks.”
— Angela Beights
SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement is building as Sarasota prepares to host its first-ever LEGO® Expo on January 4-5, 2025. This family-friendly event invites LEGO® enthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and creativity. "We're excited to bring this event to Sarasota," said Angela Beights, Event Organizer. "It's a celebration of creativity and innovation that inspires builders young and old."

*Event Highlights:*

**Amazing LEGO® Creations**: Marvel at stunning displays crafted by professional artists and local hobbyists. From intricate cityscapes to fantastical creatures, these masterpieces showcase the limitless possibilities of LEGO bricks.

**Themed Building Zones**: Unleash your creativity in interactive building areas designed for builders of all skill levels. Participate in challenges, collaborate on group projects, or let your imagination run wild.

**LEGO® Marketplace**: Explore a wide variety of LEGO products offered by brick merchants. Whether you're searching for rare sets, individual pieces, or the latest releases, you'll find everything you need to expand your collection.

**Event Details:**

- **Dates**: January 4-5, 2025
- **Location**: Robarts Arena, Sarasota, FL
- **Time**: SAT - 10:00AM-12:30 and 2:30PM-5PM. Sunday 10:00AM-12:30 and 1:30-4PM
- **Tickets**:We recommend purchasing tickets early online, as they usually sell out. Tickets are available at [www.brickuniverseusa.com]http://www.brickuniverseusa.com

