First-Ever LEGO® Expo Coming to Sarasota, FL on January 4-5

We aim to inspire creativity and innovation in builders of all ages, and we can't wait to see the community come together to celebrate the endless possibilities of LEGO® bricks.” — Angela Beights

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement is building as Sarasota prepares to host its first-ever LEGOExpo on January 4-5, 2025. This family-friendly event invites LEGOenthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and creativity. "We're excited to bring this event to Sarasota," said Angela Beights, Event Organizer. "It's a celebration of creativity and innovation that inspires builders young and old."*Event Highlights:***Amazing LEGOCreations**: Marvel at stunning displays crafted by professional artists and local hobbyists. From intricate cityscapes to fantastical creatures, these masterpieces showcase the limitless possibilities of LEGO bricks.**Themed Building Zones**: Unleash your creativity in interactive building areas designed for builders of all skill levels. Participate in challenges, collaborate on group projects, or let your imagination run wild.**LEGOMarketplace**: Explore a wide variety of LEGO products offered by brick merchants. Whether you're searching for rare sets, individual pieces, or the latest releases, you'll find everything you need to expand your collection.**Event Details:**- **Dates**: January 4-5, 2025- **Location**: Robarts Arena, Sarasota, FL- **Time**: SAT - 10:00AM-12:30 and 2:30PM-5PM. Sunday 10:00AM-12:30 and 1:30-4PM- **Tickets**:We recommend purchasing tickets early online, as they usually sell out. Tickets are available at [www.brickuniverseusa.com] http://www.brickuniverseusa.com

