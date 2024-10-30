SGS Leads the Way in Energy Efficiency Testing of Portable Air Purifiers to New US Standards

Portable air purifiers must meet new US standards for energy consumption and efficiency

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce its readiness to test portable air purifiers to ensure they meet strict new US standards for energy consumption and efficiency.All air purifiers sold in the US, for domestic, commercial and industrial use, must comply with new standards, introduced by the Department of Energy (DOE), which came into force earlier this year.The new standards – 10 CFR 429 certification, compliance, and enforcement for consumer products and commercial and industrial equipment; in conjunction with parts 430 and 431; determine active power consumption, standby power and Integrated Energy Factor (IEF).DOE regulations state that only AHAM approved laboratories, accredited by an ILAC recognized accreditation body, can conduct the certification testing.SGS’s lab located in Grass Lake, Michigan is one of just three AHAM approved laboratories in North America, accredited by A2LA in accordance with AHAM AC-1-2020, AHAM AC-2022, and IEC 62301.As a leading laboratory for performance testing of many domestic appliances, including air purifiers and vacuum cleaners, the lab also undertakes HEPA/ULPA filtration testing to verify the performance of filter media, filter elements and complete product.Dan Miller, Operations Manager at SGS, said: “Air quality matters to consumers. Pollution, airborne diseases, and the simple desire to live in a clean and pleasant environment means markets for room air purifiers are expanding all over the world. To succeed, manufacturers need to supply safe products that clearly perform to all recognized standards.“With over 40 years of advanced filtration experience, our team at Grass Lake is leading the way to ensure manufacturers achieve compliance with all US standards and avoid product recalls or expensive fines further down the line.”If the DOE determines a basic model is noncompliant, the DOE may issue a notice of noncompliance determination to the manufacturer or private labeler.About SGSWe are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​

