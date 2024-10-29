CityNerd to Join Ale Nation at Historic Maynards Kitchen & Bottle Shop for RailNation Tucson

Rail benefits everyone

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RailNation Tucson will bring together transportation advocates, city planners, tribal leaders, and industry experts on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, to explore the future of passenger rail in Arizona and the Southwest. Kicking off at noon on Friday and continuing through Saturday, the event will feature keynote addresses from Stephen Gardner, CEO of Amtrak, and representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation and city, tribal, and commerce leaders.The first day’s sessions will conclude with a special tour of the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum near the historic Maynards Kitchen & Bottle Shop, part of Hotel Congress and originally built as Tucson’s train depot in 1907.The evening gathering, Ale Nation—hosted at Maynards Kitchen & Bottle Shop starting at 6 p.m.—is open to the public and promises an engaging and relaxed atmosphere. CityNerd aka Ray Delahanty, a well-known urbanist YouTuber, is celebrated for his engaging perspectives on transportation and city planning. For conference attendees, City Nerd will also address the group by the historic locomotive at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum before they cross the street to join Ale Nation.Sponsors:RailNation Tucson is sponsored by Rail Passengers Association and All Aboard Arizona, organizations dedicated to promoting and expanding passenger rail services throughout the United States and Arizona, respectively. For more information about RailNation Tucson, including the full schedule of events and registration details, please visit [Event Website] or contact [Contact Information].About RailNationRailNation is an annual event of the Rail Passengers Association. It brings together passenger rail advocates, industry leaders, and community stakeholders from across the United States. Hosted in a different city each year, RailNation provides a forum for exploring the future of passenger rail and advocating for a modern, connected, and efficient rail system. The event unites transportation executives, city planners, tribal representatives, and community advocates to collaborate on issues that impact rail users nationwide.About All Aboard ArizonaAll Aboard Arizona is a nonprofit organization that champions the expansion and enhancement of passenger rail services within Arizona. Through policy advocacy, community outreach, and partnerships, All Aboard Arizona seeks to develop a rail network that fosters sustainable growth, reduces traffic congestion, and connects communities across the state. Link to register for RailNation About Rail Passengers AssociationThe Rail Passengers Association is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and expanding train travel in America. With thousands of members nationwide, the association advocates for a modern, efficient, and connected passenger rail system with the mission of “More Trains, Better Service, and More Connections for All Americans.”

