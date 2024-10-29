FEMA is Hiring Georgians to Assist with Hurricane Helene Recovery

ATLANTA – FEMA is currently hiring locals to ensure Georgia’s recovery is led by the people who know the area best. If you live in Georgia and want to help your community recover after Hurricane Helene, FEMA encourages you to apply for a temporary or permanent local hire position.

The agency is hiring for positions in a variety of fields, including emergency management, logistics management, information technology, grants management and more to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts. These positions are normally for 120 days but may be extended based on agency needs.

How to Apply

Visit USAJobs.gov to see all open positions. Type keywords “FEMA, Local Hire” and enter your location as “Georgia”.

Click “Apply Online” and follow instructions in the “How to Apply” section of the job opportunity announcement.

You will need to submit the documents and information outlined on the page.

Questions?

If you have questions, please email them to fema-careers@fema.dhs.gov or visit fema.gov/careers for more information.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.