President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands

WASHINGTON– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the territory of the U.S. Virgin Islands to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto on Aug. 13-16, 2024.

Federal funding is available to territory and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Ernesto on the islands of St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas and Water Island.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire territory.

Lai Sun Yee has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the territory and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.