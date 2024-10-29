New westbound I-10 lanes open Tuesday morning at Ruthrauff Road

TUCSON – New westbound lanes on Interstate 10 opened Tuesday morning between Ruthrauff and Orange Grove roads in the northwest Tucson area, putting an end to frontage road detours on a major widening project.

All traffic is now using the reconstructed lanes of I-10 as part of a project to improve safety and traffic flow by rebuilding and widening the interstate between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

While this is the final of three traffic shifts that returned drivers from frontage road detours to the main lanes of I-10, the $171 million project will continue for about one more year.

Crews are still working to rebuild the interchange at Orange Grove Road, which is expected to reopen in the next several months.

The final major step of the project involves completing a Sunset Road extension east of I-10 to River Road, with new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River. The Sunset Road interchange is expected to open as the project winds down in late 2025.

Other project improvements include:

Rebuilding the Orange Grove Road bridges to allow for higher clearance

New Orange Grove and Sunset road interchanges that will feature additional lanes on entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and reduce delays

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. The project began in early 2023 and is expected to continue through late 2025.

ADOT will maintain access to local businesses throughout the project.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.

