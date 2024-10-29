TravelingWiki Tours With Renowned Scientific Experts, Incl. Spec. Olympics Board Mbr. & Univ. of Nebraska’s Munroe-Meyer

TravelingWiki at the Munroe-Meyer institute with World Renowned Experts, Dr. Mirnics & Dr. Blackford.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMAHA, NE, October 29, 2024 – As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, via a facilitation made possible by the President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Omaha, TravelingWiki Foundation was invited on October 28, 2024 to spend time with Dr. Karoly Mirnics, Hattie B. Munroe Professor of Psychiatry, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, UNMC, & Dr. Jenny Blackford, Hattie B. Munroe Professor of Neurological Sciences, UNMC. The day included an extensive touring of resources serving the developmental disability community to find areas of potential partnership with TravelingWiki Foundation. These efforts surround recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. This past week, TravelingWiki engaged Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force. The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

Recent and upcoming events include:

(1) Engagement of TravelingWiki with multiple programs at Creighton University.

(2) Engagement of TravelingWiki during basketball practice with both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Programs at University of Nebraska at Omaha.

(3) TravelingWiki Foundation’s CEO lecturing to multiple programs at University of Iowa.

(4) TravelingWiki presenting to students during WelcomeFest at Iowa State University 2024.

(5) TravelingWiki engaging extensively at Drake University (Des Moines, Iowa) in advance of starting an upcoming Capstone Program.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL. In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “Given the world renowned expertise of Munroe-Meyer & Dr. Mirnics et al, TravelingWiki Foundation was honored to tour the extensive technological, medical and other installations in the institute serving the developmental disability community. TravelingWiki takes its non profit work and these kinds of potential partnerships very seriously as part of our efforts to serve as many as possible with free resources.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

TravelingWiki Foundation Touring Munroe-Meyer Institute's Mock Flight 153 to SFO, Leveraging Virtual Reality Technology to Assist Developmental Disability Comm.

