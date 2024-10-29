South Asia Takes the Stage at the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship

BANGLADESH, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) unfolds, South Asia proudly steps onto the global Esports stage, represented by leading teams from Nepal and Pakistan. Competing against top teams from around the world, these talented players bring both skill and determination to the PMGC League stage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 31 to November 24.From Nepal, Horaa Esports and DRS Gaming are set to showcase their strength and strategy, with Horaa Esports competing in Group Yellow from October 31 to November 3, and DRS Gaming in Group Green from November 14 to November 17. Pakistan’s AS i8 Esports, meanwhile, takes on Group Red from November 7 to November 10, aiming to make their mark against the world’s best. These teams face a highly competitive journey through the League’s Group Stage, Survival Stage, and Last Chance rounds to reach the Grand Finals in London, United Kingdom, from December 6 to 8.The presence of South Asian teams at the 2024 PMGC highlights the region’s growing influence and talent in Esports especially in PUBG MOBILE. This representation is a testament to the strides being made in the region, as teams like Horaa Esports, DRS Gaming, and AS i8 Esports capture the attention of fans and fellow players worldwide.As the tournament progresses, fans of these teams have the chance to witness their journey through thrilling live-streamed matches on the PUBG MOBILE South Asia Esports channels, @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA on Facebook and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia on YouTube. South Asia’s teams are ready to compete with passion and skill, and this is an opportunity for supporters to rally around them as they aim for glory at the 2024 PMGC.(ENDS)ABOUT PUBG MOBILEPUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.