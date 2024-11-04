Sun Point Counseling Sets a New Standard in Mental Health Care & Clinician Excellence

Sun Point Counseling Therapists

Sun Point expands access to mental health counseling with live observation, and new initiatives focused on high-quality, accessible support.

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Point, a leading counseling agency, is pleased to announce a series of new mental health initiatives aimed at broadening access to high-quality, evidence-based counseling services for underserved populations. Known for its commitment to clinical excellence, Sun Point has launched its nonprofit agency, Sun Point Foundation, which accepts PerformCare Medicaid insurance, offers sliding-scale options, and distinguishes itself with a rigorous clinician training program designed to deliver exceptional care.

Sun Point is especially dedicated to supporting trauma recovery through advanced therapeutic modalities such as EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy. EMDR is recognized for its effectiveness in helping individuals process and heal from past trauma, reducing symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and depression. The Foundation’s specialized training in EMDR, combined with live supervision and continuous skills assessment, ensures that clients benefit from a compassionate, evidence-based approach to trauma care. “Our trauma-informed approach and expertise in therapies like EMDR allow us to truly meet clients where they are,” said Laura Morse, Founder of Sun Point. “We aim to help people not only heal but thrive, empowering them to rebuild a sense of safety and resilience in their lives.”

What sets Sun Point apart is its dedication to recruiting top talent in the mental health field, with each clinician undergoing a unique, comprehensive training process. This includes live observation of every clinician to ensure clients receive the highest standards of care from the very start. Additionally, all clinicians participate in the Foundation’s CSATT, a systemic training program that includes Certification in Couples, Sex and Trauma Therapy. This proprietary system promotes ongoing professional development and instills advanced therapeutic techniques.

Sun Point's Leadership Committee actively oversees the organization’s mission to expand care access. Working with community partners and continuously refining therapeutic practices based on data-driven needs, the committee ensures a model that prioritizes accessibility without compromising quality. Sun Point prides itself on having outside clinical experts review and help the team ensure they are utilizing the most effective therapeutic models.

“Our mission has always been to raise the bar for accessible mental health care,” said Laura Morse, Founder of Sun Point. “By requiring live observation and comprehensive training, we ensure every client receives skilled, compassionate, and personalized support that fosters real progress. We are excited to see the impact of these initiatives as we work to improve lives across our community.”

For further details about Sun Point's services and programs, please visit sunpointwellness.com or contact(717) 297-0515 or getstarted@sunpointwellness.com.

