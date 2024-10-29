Anuvu Partners with D-Orbit USA for Design of Innovative Non-Geostationary Satellite Network

New agreement will support the expansion of the Anuvu Constellation by adding additional capacity and low latency service around the world.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anuvu Partners with D-Orbit USA for Design of Innovative Non-Geostationary Satellite NetworkNew agreement will support the expansion of the Anuvu Constellation by adding additionalcapacity and low latency service around the world.Anuvu, a leading provider of worldwide entertainment solutions for mobility markets and high-speed inflight connectivity, has signed an agreement with D-Orbit USA to study the design of an innovative highly elliptical orbit (HEO) network. The additional satellite capacity would be integrated into the Anuvu Constellation to expand coverage and increase performance for Anuvu’s worldwide, mobility-focused customers including commercial airlines.“In the rapidly innovating New Space ecosystem, we want to be on the cutting edge of providing innovative solutions for our connectivity clients,” said Mike Pigott, EVP Connectivity at Anuvu. “With the Anuvu Constellation, we can add more capacity where it’s needed rapidly and with excellent economics. Adding HEO satellites to the Anuvu Constellation is a very exciting concept to offer LEO-like coverage and MEO-like performance, providing clients a tailored offering with an unlimited information rate.”“We are looking forward to this next phase of constellation design with Anuvu,” said Mike Cassidy, CEO of D-Orbit USA. “Through our team’s expertise with designing thousands of satellites on orbit today, we believe our technology is a great fit for customers who need reliable, high-performance, low cost satellite constellations.”For more information about the Anuvu Constellation, visit anuvuconstellation.comFor more information about D-Orbit USA, visit dorbit.com

