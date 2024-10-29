How cj Advertising Helped DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and Tyler Mann Injury Law Achieve Client Acquisition Goals

cj Advertising 30th Anniversary

These partnerships exemplify cj Advertising's commitment to driving client growth through innovative marketing strategies and community engagement.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cj Advertising, a Nashville-based agency specializing in personal injury law firm marketing and advertising, continues the celebration of its 30th anniversary by highlighting two outstanding client success stories: DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and Tyler Mann Injury Law. These partnerships exemplify cj Advertising's commitment to driving client growth through innovative marketing strategies and community engagement.

Serving Kansas City, MO, and all of Kansas, DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers has achieved consistent growth with cj Advertising, averaging a 25% increase in auto accident leads annually since 2012. This success is the direct result of a close, collaborative approach.

Together, cj Advertising and DeVaughn James foster a growth mindset and align marketing efforts with the firm's goals in regular planning sessions. Deeply ingrained in their community, the firm has solidified its reputation through initiatives like Wins for Kansas, Helping Hand Grants, Pay It Forward, and Veteran Salute. In addition, cj Advertising's media buyers have cultivated personal relationships with local station representatives, maximizing the impact of their campaigns. By investing in annual video production, DeVaughn James keeps its messaging engaging and reinforces brand awareness. Adopting a single-digit repeater phone number has also enhanced their brand recall, making it easier for potential clients to connect.

Similarly, Tyler Mann Injury Law in Huntsville, AL, has experienced substantial growth through creative community initiatives supported by cj Advertising. Their collaborative efforts have not only strengthened community ties but also fueled significant business expansion. The recurring Tyler Mann Heals Shoe-Drive with Academy Outdoors campaign provides new shoes to local schoolchildren, fostering goodwill and demonstrating the firm's commitment to the community. Initiatives such as these, combined with strategic marketing, have driven stair-stepped growth, leading to a 57% higher average fee.

In 2019, Tyler Mann expanded its services by establishing a litigation department, a strategic move that allowed them to retain valuable referrals in-house. The firm also expanded its office space to accommodate continued growth and facilitate future market expansion.

These success stories underscore cj Advertising’s dedication to providing customized marketing solutions that empower law firms to achieve their goals and make a positive impact in their communities.

About cj Advertising

For 30 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing, specializing in personal injury law. They leverage data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, print, etc.). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through their Camels with a Cause program.

Visit cjadvertising.com to learn more.

