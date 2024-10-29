Derby Barracks/Burglary Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A5005245 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 DATE/TIME: 10/7/2024 1850 INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT VIOLATION(S): Burglary & Possession of Stolen Property OFFENDER: Nicole Richardson AGE: 38 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT VICTIM: Kim Richardson AGE: 68 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/7/24, at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported Burglary at Kim Richardson's residence in Troy. Investigation determined Nicole Richardson had entered a residence without permission and stole a riding lawn mower. The lawn mower was recovered and returned to the owner. Nicole was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 11/12/24 for the above reference charges. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/24 at 0830 hours COURT: Orleans Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.