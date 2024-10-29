Derby Barracks/Burglary Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005245
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/7/2024 1850
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION(S): Burglary & Possession of Stolen Property
OFFENDER: Nicole Richardson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Kim Richardson
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/7/24, at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported Burglary at Kim Richardson's residence in Troy. Investigation determined Nicole Richardson had entered a residence without permission and stole a riding lawn mower. The lawn mower was recovered and returned to the owner. Nicole was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 11/12/24 for the above reference charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.