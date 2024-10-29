Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,404 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Burglary Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 24A5005245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew 

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/7/2024 1850

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT

 

VIOLATION(S): Burglary & Possession of Stolen Property

 

OFFENDER: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Kim Richardson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 10/7/24, at approximately 1850 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported Burglary at Kim Richardson's residence in Troy. Investigation determined Nicole Richardson had entered a residence without permission and stole a riding lawn mower. The lawn mower was recovered and returned to the owner. Nicole was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 11/12/24 for the above reference charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/24 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE




Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Burglary Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more