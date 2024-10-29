Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005633
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 10/28/24 @ 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Kim Richardson
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a female who entered an occupied residence after being told she was not permitted to do so. Investigation revealed Nicole Richarson entered Kim Richardson’s residence and threatened harm to her. Nicole was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Nicole was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for a lack of $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.