Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 24A5005633

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 10/28/24 @ 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: Kim Richardson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a female who entered an occupied residence after being told she was not permitted to do so. Investigation revealed Nicole Richarson entered Kim Richardson’s residence and threatened harm to her. Nicole was taken into custody, transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Nicole was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for a lack of $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

