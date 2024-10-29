Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market Size Worth USD 1.11 billion By 2030 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%

Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market

By input type, smart card segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $0.73 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4%. Less manpower cost & operational time, enhanced efficiency, and improved transport infrastructure and security system drive the growth of the global passenger ticket vending machine market. However, high cost of operation and maintenance hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in digital payments and surge in agreements and contracts with rail operators present new opportunities in the coming years. Growth of the global passenger ticket vending machines market size is driven by surge in need for smart technology enabled ticketing system to operate public transportation activities seamlessly and time effective operations. Smart card-based passenger ticket vending machine has witnessed leading market share and is expected to witness dominated market share by end of the forecast period. In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with rail operators to gain competitive advantage in the global market. In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with rail operators to gain competitive advantage in the global market.Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global passenger ticket vending machine market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for on-board efficient and quick fare payment devices. However, the software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in dependency on the cloud-based system by public transportation providers. Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global passenger ticket vending market, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2030. In addition, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of a strong public transportation network and rise in adoption of the smart technologies across the region. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to changing urban commute requirements and growing number of metro projects. The report also analyzes the segments including railway stations, bus stations, and airports. In the post COVID-19 situation in the near future, high health concern and penetration of digital technologies, contactless and automated payment system is going to gain momentum in the upcoming decade. In the post COVID-19 situation in the near future, high health concern and penetration of digital technologies, contactless and automated payment system is going to gain momentum in the upcoming decade. In the current COVID-19 health crisis, unprecedented times call for creative solutions, and the payments technology industry offers many different opportunities to people to support each other as well as the communities in a safe and effective manner with little to no physical contact. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 By component, the software segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. By input type, smart card segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period By application, the subway stations segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period. By region, Europe dominated the global passenger ticket vending machine market in 2020 in terms of market share.

