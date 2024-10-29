Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule expresses sadness at loss of life following heavy storms in Bushbuckridge

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, has expressed sadness at the loss of life following heavy storms in Bushbuckridge on Sunday evening.

The storm has damaged more than 30 schools in the area and four people were reported to have passed away, while more than 40 others have been treated at various hospitals in the area.

Inclement weather has also threatened the administration of the National Senior Certificate Examinations and disrupted schooling in as more than 10 high schools were severely damaged.

“I would like to commend the swift action of the district officials, who averted a crisis on Monday by protecting the matric examinations which went on as planned, despite the damage. The classrooms of the lower grades which had not been affected were used in some schools but most of all, we appreciate the kind gesture of our churches who have offered their buildings to be used for exam purposes. We are truly grateful,” Dr Mhaule said.

The rain continued to fall on Monday evening resulting in more damage to houses in the villages. Power supply has been cut and some roads are still not accessible.

An assessment of the damage will be conducted, but it could be hampered by the persistent rain. Affected areas include Ximhungwe, Thulamahashe, Cottondale, Maripe, Shatale and Maboke circuits.

District Director, Ms Lorraine Goba, has thanked officials from the district office who worked tirelessly throughout the day to support affected schools.

The Deputy Minister has since urged community members to report any damage they come across, to avoid crossing rivers and to keep a close eye on weather updates from the South African Weather Services.

“We will work with other government departments and local government continue to monitor the situation and support affected families. We convey our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and those who have lost their belongings,” said Dr Mhaule.

