MPD Investigating Quincy Street Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest. 

On Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 5:47 p.m., an officer of the Fourth District was patrolling in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. The officer responded to the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest, and located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hazma Jamil Mubah-Wrotten, of Clarksburg, MD. 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

CCN: 241166091

###

