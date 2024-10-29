MPD Investigating Quincy Street Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 5:47 p.m., an officer of the Fourth District was patrolling in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. The officer responded to the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest, and located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Hazma Jamil Mubah-Wrotten, of Clarksburg, MD.

CCN: 241166091

