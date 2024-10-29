North West Legislature meetw Economic Development Department and entities on 2023/24 Annual Performance Reports, 29 Oct

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon Mpho Khunou will hold an oversight meetings with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism together with North West Gambling Board, North West Parks and Tourism Board and the North West Development Corporation.

The department and entities will brief the committee on the Annual Performance Reports for the 2023/24 financial year.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Time : 13h00

Venue : Hybrid/ NWPL Committee Room 2

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Mr. Kabo Letlhogela on 079 879 1448.

