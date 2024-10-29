Fiverr's 10th Business Trends Index Highlights How Businesses Are Rethinking Both Their Physical And Digital Presence

Businesses are rethinking workspaces and doubling down on email marketing in the age of AI, according to Fiverr's 10th Business Trends Index

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2024 Business Trends Index , its 10th edition. By analyzing millions of inquiries and searches from Fiverr's marketplace, the Business Trends Index provides insights and a closer look at the trending digital services that saw the largest increase in demand by businesses.

Over the past six months, the trending global searches point to core themes showing that businesses are working to manage both traditional workplace models while adapting to the future of work. To navigate this ongoing transformation, the data provides insights into the pivotal roles freelancers play as part of this shift – in both digital and physical spaces – ultimately offering the specialized skills and flexibility needed to execute these projects efficiently and effectively.

“It’s always fascinating to analyze this data, and it was surprising to see email marketing ranking so high. In the age of AI, email marketing can really deliver on personalization and is still one of the best ways to connect directly with your customer,” said Matti Yahav, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “This data often reflects larger societal and cultural shifts and helps us understand how they impact businesses. While digital services like email marketing show how companies work to engage and connect more with their audience, the emphasis on enhancing physical workspaces indicates that companies are still evolving in this new landscape of in-person, hybrid and remote work.”

The top business services seeing demand include:

Architecture Office Renovation

These trends show a rising demand for construction planning and cost estimation, driven by shifts in work environments adapting to hybrid models, collaboration, and safety protocols. As companies renovate offices to create flexible spaces for both in-person and remote work – often incorporating open areas, quiet zones, and updated technology – they are increasingly hiring freelance architects for their specialized, flexible, and cost-effective skills to bring these spatial concepts to life.

Floor Plan Design +3,116%

City Permit +1,896%

Material Take Off +1,526%



Email Marketing Revitalization

These trending searches reflect a renewed focus on email marketing as an effective component of organizations’ communications strategy – particularly in building subscriber lists, adopting new platforms, and leveraging AI tools for outreach automation and optimization. With inboxes becoming more crowded, businesses are seeking freelancers to revitalize email strategies to ensure that their brand and marketing content cuts through the noise and resonates with their most engaged audiences.

Email leads +1,674%

Beehiiv newsletter +1,123%

Instantly AI +939%



New Platform Integration

Small and medium businesses are shifting away from traditional, fragmented software tools and towards no-code solutions and unified platforms for marketing, CRM, and automation. Unlike earlier tools that often required separate systems and technical expertise, these new platforms allow businesses to streamline their operations without needing to code or manage multiple applications. As they consolidate processes and increase workplace efficiency, the demand for freelancers skilled in integrating these SaaS solutions is rising, helping businesses remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Clixlo software +12,560%

Bubble saas +3,352%

GHL +2,511%



In addition to the global findings, Fiverr’s Business Trends Index also breaks down the fastest-growing searches for businesses in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Israel, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, nearly 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

