VEON CEO Kaan Terzioglu Re-elected to the GSMA Board

Amsterdam and Dubai, 29 October 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), is pleased to announce that its Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu has been re-elected to the Board of Directors of the GSMA, the global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, for the upcoming 2025-2026 term.

“It is a privilege to represent VEON on the Board of the GSMA, which successfully brings together our industry with the broader connectivity and digital ecosystem. Our industry's work has a huge impact on building a better future for the billions of people that we serve, and I am pleased to continue contributing to this mission as a member of the GSMA Board,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

The GSMA Board consists of 26 members that are senior representatives of mobile operators from around the world. The incoming Board will serve a two-year term beginning 1 January 2025 through 31 December 2026.

VEON serves nearly 160 million customers with connectivity and more than 100 million monthly active users with digital services in six markets - Ukraine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan - that collectively account for more than 7% of the world’s population. With offerings in connectivity, financial services, education, healthcare, education and digitizing businesses, VEON’s operating companies aim to transform lives and livelihoods by serving the underserved and turning opportunities in frontier markets into sustainable growth for all.

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com .

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

