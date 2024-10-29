Emirates touches down in Adelaide in multi-million-dollar milestone

Emirates has officially recommenced daily direct flights from Dubai to Adelaide, touching down last night and signifying a multi-million-dollar boost to tourism and trade for South Australia –connecting South Australia with 140 destinations around the world.

A key milestone for the state’s post-pandemic recovery, the major international airline is estimated to generate $160 million in annual economic impact.

The tourism expenditure of daily direct non-stop Emirates flights is estimated to generate more than $62 million per year and create more than 315 full-time equivalent tourism-related jobs for South Australians.

Operated by a Boeing 777-200LR, the service will offer 302 seats per flight and over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide as well as 14 tonnes of cargo space per flight.

With a total cargo space capacity of 196 tonnes weekly between Dubai and Adelaide, the value of freight exports is estimated to be $98 million per year, bringing the total estimated expenditure generated by daily Emirates flights to Adelaide to $160 million.

Emirates’ reinstatement will allow more than 220,400 passengers to travel between Dubai and Adelaide each year, reflecting the airline’s commitment to South Australia and facilitating growing travel demand to and from the region.

The international airline will connect South Australia to more than 140 destinations globally, providing Adelaide with flights from the Middle East, Europe, and the United States of America.

The flight schedule connects passengers with Emirates’ prime European arrival and departure times offering a seamless travel experience. Emirates’ EK440 is scheduled to depart from Dubai at 02:00hrs and arrive in Adelaide at 20:50hrs, while the return flight EK441 will depart from Adelaide at 22:40hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:20hrs. All times are local.

The State Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission, has worked closely with Adelaide Airport to reinstate direct Emirates flights to Adelaide.

The recommencement follows the recently announced return of China Southern Airlines, which will resume three direct flights from Guangzhou to Adelaide this December.

Today also marks the increase in direct Air New Zealand Auckland to Adelaide flights from four to five per week, due to the high demand from one of the state’s key international markets.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The return of Emirates' daily service to Adelaide is significant for South Australia.

We're not just welcoming back a world-class airline; we're re-opening South Australia's doors to the world, showcasing our beautiful state to over 220,000 potential visitors each year.

This reconnection to Dubai and beyond will benefit our economy, creating jobs and opening up new opportunities for trade and tourism.

With an estimated $160 million annual economic impact, including $62 million in tourism expenditure, this service will play a crucial role in our state's growth.

This is a clear vote of confidence in South Australia's future, and we're ready to make the most of it.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Last night we welcomed the first of the more than 220,400 Emirates passengers that are set to touch down in South Australia each year thanks to the daily return of this major international airline.

Now South Australia is even more appealing to some of our key international markets, as Emirates eases the connection between our great state and over 140 destinations worldwide.

Emirates’ return will be a major player in our efforts to grow the state’s international market, which is currently worth $1.3 billion to South Australia’s visitor economy.

I look forward to seeing South Australia in Emirates’ global marketing programs, showcasing why we are a must-visit destination.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Local exporters welcome the new daily service between Adelaide and Emirates’ Dubai hub, which will open up nearly 200 tonnes of direct air freight each week, helping our South Australian exporters by lowering costs and speeding up transit.

Our premium fresh meat, seafood, dairy and fruit producers will benefit from this direct path to the Middle East.

Attributable to Nabil Sultan, Emirates Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management

Australia remains a priority market for Emirates and one that we have been deeply committed to for nearly three decades. The return of our Adelaide service reinforces our commitment to expanding our Australia network, which now offers 70 weekly services across five Australian cities.

We extend our gratitude to the South Australian Tourism Commission and Adelaide Airport in assisting our return to the city. The Emirates flights not only facilitate trade flows but allow us to provide South Australians with access to a world-class travel experience and seamless connectivity through our Dubai hub to more than 140 destinations around the world.

We also look forward to further supporting ever-important cargo opportunities for businesses in South Australia, as well as to the rest of our Australia network through our freight operations.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

Our customers will once again benefit from Emirates’ extensive global network, offering greater competition and customer choice, and connecting through Dubai to Europe, Africa and even the US East Coast.

The service will also attract international visitors to Adelaide and be critical for our tourism economy, for trade and our broader economy, as well as opening up export opportunities for our local producers.