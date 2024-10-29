FEMA Opening Disaster Recovery Center in Juneau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center on Wednesday, October 30 in Juneau, Alaska to provide one-on-one assistance for people affected by the August 5-6 Juneau Mendenhall glacier flooding.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete or check the status of applications for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources offered by the State of Alaska.

Disaster Recovery Center Location:

Mendenhall Valley Public Library

3025 Diamond Park Loop

Juneau, AK 99801

Hours of Operation

8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Location closed November 4-6 for election activities

How to Apply for Disaster Assistance

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center, or in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the Alaska Call Center at 866-342-1699 between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. AKT, Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. AKT, Saturday. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.

