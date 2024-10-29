Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, Joins PIF Troika Plus Mission to New Caledonia. Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, Minister for […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.