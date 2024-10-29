Lane Restriction on WV 88 and County Route 88/1 (Garvins Lane), in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 88, at the intersection with County Route 88/1 (Garvins Lane), in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, through Thursday, October 31, 2024, for milling and paving. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

