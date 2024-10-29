County Route 17 (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Page Content County Route 17 (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, will be closed from the intersection of County Route 21 (Clover Run Road) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, through Friday, November 1, 2024, for culvert replacement. All motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.​ ​

