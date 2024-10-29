Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,657 in the last 365 days.

County Route 17 (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Page Content

County Route 17 (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, will be closed from the intersection of County Route 21 (Clover Run Road) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, through Friday, November 1, 2024, for culvert replacement. All motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Route 17 (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, will be closed beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more