One lane of East Huntington Bridge to be closed beginning Monday, November 4, 2024
One lane of the East Huntington Bridge connecting Huntington, West Virginia with Proctorville, Ohio, will be closed beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, for an accelerated bridge inspection project. Contractors will be inspecting suspension cables on the bridge.
Temporary traffic signals will be installed on the two-lane bridge, with alternating traffic across the span. The bridge will be temporarily reopened for Marshall University home games.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible to minimize congestion on the bridge. The project is expected to be complete by late November.
