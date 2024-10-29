Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,657 in the last 365 days.

One lane of East Huntington Bridge to be closed beginning Monday, November 4, 2024

Page Content

One lane of the East Huntington Bridge connecting Huntington, West Virginia with Proctorville, Ohio, will be closed beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, for an accelerated bridge inspection project. Contractors will be inspecting suspension cables on the bridge.
 
Temporary traffic signals will be installed on the two-lane bridge, with alternating traffic across the span. The bridge will be temporarily reopened for Marshall University home games.
 
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible to minimize congestion on the bridge. The project is expected to be complete by late November.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

One lane of East Huntington Bridge to be closed beginning Monday, November 4, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more