Lane Closures on WV 18 (Main Street), in Middlebourne, to Begin Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 18 (Main Street), at the intersection of Court Street and Dodd Street, in Middlebourne, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 28, 2024, through Friday, November 8, 2024, for cable installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

