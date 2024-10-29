Pleasants County Route 6, Oak Grove Extension, Will be Closed On Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content Pleasants County Route 6, Oak Grove Extension, will be closed, at milepost 0.01, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, October 28, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



The West Virginia Division of Highways will make every effort to accommodate emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​ ​

