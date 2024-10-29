Submit Release
Lane Restrictions on WV 88 and County Route 11/1 (Locust Grove Road), Between West Liberty and Bethany, to Begin on Monday, October 28, 2024

Portions of WV 88 and County Route 11/1 (Locust Grove Road), between West Liberty and Bethany, will be restricted to lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 28, 2024, through Friday, November 1, 2024, for fiber cable installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic.  Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

