Lane Closure on 10th Street, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content Tenth Street, in Wheeling, from the intersection with Market Street, will have the westbound, right lane closed, beginning Monday, October 28, 2024, through Friday, November 8, 2024, for sidewalk replacement. Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use WV 2 (Market Street) northbound to Seventh Street to WV 2 (Main Street) southbound.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

