Wood County Route 25/6, Jerry’s Run, and County Route 17/12, Jerry’s Run, Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, October 28, 2024
Wood County Route 25/6, Jerry’s Run, will be closed from milepost 0.00, to milepost 0.69, and on Wood County Route 17/12, also called Jerry’s Run, from milepost 0.00, to milepost 0.89, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 28, 2024, through Wednesday, October 30, 2024, for a paving project.
The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 6:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
