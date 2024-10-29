Lane Closure on WV 2 Spur and Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge, Westbound, in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content The WV 2 Spur, and the Arch A. Moore, Jr. Bridge, will have a westbound lane closure Monday, October 28, 2024, and Tuesday, October 29, 2024, for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

