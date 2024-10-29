Road Closure on County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), in Pine Grove, on Monday, October 28, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), in Pine Grove, will be closed, from milepost 0.50 to milepost 1.7, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, October 28, 2024, for guard rail installation. Motorists must use alternate routes.



Alternate Routes: North of construction use County Route 42 (Money Ridge Road), County Route 17 (Barker Run Road) or County Route 17/1 (Ashland Ridge Road). South of construction use WV 20.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.