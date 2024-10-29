Submit Release
Road Closure on County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), in Pine Grove, on Monday, October 28, 2024

A portion of County Route 52 (McKimmie Ridge Road), in Pine Grove, will be closed, from milepost 0.50 to milepost 1.7, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, October 28, 2024, for guard rail installation. Motorists must use alternate routes.
 
Alternate Routes: North of construction use County Route 42 (Money Ridge Road), County Route 17 (Barker Run Road) or County Route 17/1 (Ashland Ridge Road). South of construction use WV 20.

