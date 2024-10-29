Cunard Road, County Route 9, Milepost 6.00 Bridge Closure, Monday, October 28, 2024
Traffic will be detoured by way of CO 9/11, Rabbit Run. The detour route is only suitable for passenger vehicles.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this bridge closure may cause citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.