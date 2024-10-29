Submit Release
Cunard Road, County Route 9, Milepost 6.00 Bridge Closure, Monday, October 28, 2024


Traffic will be detoured by way of CO 9/11, Rabbit Run. The detour route is only suitable for passenger vehicles.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this bridge closure may cause citizens and guests to the area.  Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.​

