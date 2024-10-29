PHILIPPINES, October 29 - Press Release

October 29, 2024 Tolentino Calls on PAGASA for More Detailed Forecasts as Super Typhoon Leon Looms As the nation braces for a possible new super typhoon named Leon, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has called on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to deliver more precise and specific weather forecasts to mitigate the severe impacts of typhoons. Tolentino raised this suggestion during his radio program, Usapang Tol, underscoring the importance of clear and quantifiable data in PAGASA's weather bulletins to prevent future disasters. "PAGASA should not only release warnings like signal numbers 3 or 4. They should also specify the expected amount of rainfall in concrete terms," Tolentino advised. "For example, they could say that the rainfall will be three times heavier than usual, or provide other clear indicators. This would be more understandable and could save lives. What happened in Talisay, where residents were caught off-guard by the volume of rainfall, could have been avoided with clearer warnings." In the same program, Tolentino interviewed Talisay, Batangas Mayor Nestor Natanauan, who confirmed that 20 lives were tragically lost due to a landslide triggered by the recent Typhoon Kristine. Among the casualties were 15 minors and five adults. Mayor Natanauan emphasized that residents would not be allowed to return to the landslide-affected area due to the high risk of recurrence. "With another powerful typhoon like Leon on the way, the residents should be in safe locations. Just as we designated safe areas during the Taal Volcano eruption, it's crucial that we have secure evacuation sites prepared," Tolentino advised. In response to natural calamities, Tolentino had previously spearheaded a housing project benefiting 400 families displaced by the Taal eruption. Natanauan extended his gratitude to Tolentino, noting, "They are now safe, thanks to Senator Tolentino's efforts." Tolentino personally visited the affected areas in Talisay to pay respects and witnessed the burial of some of the landslide victims.

