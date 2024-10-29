INVESTIGATION ALERT (NASDAQ:TMDX): DiCello Levitt LLP Is Investigating Investor Claims Against TransMedics Group, Inc. and Encourages TMDX Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that it is investigating whether TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TMDX) complied with federal securities laws. The Firm’s investigation focuses on whether the Company violated the federal securities laws, issued false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose information required to be disclosed to investors.

Investors who purchased TransMedics securities and those with information about the allegations are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the Firm’s investigation by contacting DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Hani Farah by calling (888) 287-9005 or emailing investors@dicellolevitt.com.

No Case Has Been Filed and No Class Has Been Certified. Until a case is filed and a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice.

Investigation Details:

TransMedics is a medical technology company that develops and provides organ care systems for lung, heart, and liver transplantation.

On October 28, 2024, TransMedics reported disappointing financial results for the third quarter of 2024, missing analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Specifically, the Company reported earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.12, missing EPS expectations of $0.29 by nearly 60%. TransMedics also reported revenue of $108.8 million, falling short of analysts’ $115 million estimate.

On this news, TransMedics stock fell 24% in after-hours trading.

About DiCello Levitt:

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, civil and human rights, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases – whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise – for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens’ rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations – and our capital – on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. The New York Law Journal also recently recognized DiCello Levitt as a Distinguished Leader in trial innovation. For more information about the Firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact

Amy Coker

4747 Executive Drive, Suite 240

San Diego, CA 92121

619-963-2426

investors@dicellolevitt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.