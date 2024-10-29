10/28/24 – POST STORM CLEAN-UP OF ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR UNDERWAY

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Oct. 28, 2024

POST STORM CLEAN-UP OF ALA WAI SMALL BOAT HARBOR UNDERWAY

(HONOLULU) – Crews with the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) started the seemingly endless task of cleaning storm debris from the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

Over the weekend, debris and rubbish from upstream flowed into the ocean entrance of the Ala Wai as well as into the largest recreational boat harbor in the state.

DOBOR Administrator Meghan Staffs said, “This work is endless, as past experience has shown that once an area is cleaned up, more trash comes in. This debris is generated far upstream and unfortunately the entrance to the ocean and the small boat harbor forms a collection basin.”

DOBOR teams collected and removed trash and debris from finger piers this morning. A contractor is scheduled to remove debris from the trap at the mouth of the canal using heavy construction equipment tomorrow. Statts added, “The debris is not a DOBOR issue and outfalls from the stream and under the Ala Wai bridge need to be addressed to prevent post-storm rubbish from even reaching the harbor. Our division has been raising this issue for more than 25 years.”

