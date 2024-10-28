MPD Searching for Stolen Puppy in Northeast
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a dog which was stolen in Northeast D.C.
On Sunday, October 27th, 2024, at approximately 1:30pm, officers of the Fourth District responded to the 3600 block of Harewood Road, Northeast, for a reported theft. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect had broken the window of the victim’s car and stole her 3-month-old Poodle, Oso. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means.
Oso can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24166982
