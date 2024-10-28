Submit Release
MPD Arrests Burglary Suspect in Southeast

October 28, 2024

 

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for a burglary in Southeast.

 

On October 27, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., an employee observed suspects inside of a church, while it was closed, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects was arrested by responding officers. The second suspect fled the location before officers’ arrival.

 

29-year-old George Amond Shank, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24167163

 

###

 

 

