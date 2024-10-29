Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in 50th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Northeast, DC.  
 
On Sunday, July 21, 2024, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The suspect fired a handgun, striking the victim, and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

On Monday, October 28, 2024, 19-year-old Ronald Brewer, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)
 
CCN: 24112016

