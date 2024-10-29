Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. December 16, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ("Acadia Healthcare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACHC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 28, 2020 and October 18, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Acadia Healthcare investors have until December 16, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Case Allegations: Acadia Healthcare is facing a class action lawsuit with serious allegations. The suit claims that Acadia's business model involved detaining vulnerable individuals in its facilities without medical necessity. Many patients experienced abuse while in Acadia's care, and the company misled insurance providers into covering unnecessary stays in its facilities.

The lawsuit references a September 1, 2024, article from The New York Times titled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” The article revealed that Acadia’s success was linked to practices of luring patients into their facilities and holding them against their will. After this news broke, Acadia's stock price fell by over 4%.

Additionally, on September 27, 2024, Acadia disclosed that it had received a voluntary request for information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as a grand jury subpoena related to its admissions and billing practices. They also warned of potential document requests from the SEC and other government agencies. This led to a further decline of over 16% in Acadia’s stock price.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.