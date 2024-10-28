C.R. England Inc., England Logistics provides 12 million meals to kids through One Against Childhood Hunger Initiative

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England Inc., and sister company England Logistics, have provided over 12 million meals to food-insecure children through the One Against Childhood Hunger Initiative.

“I’m incredibly proud of this achievement and milestone for our organizations’ collective drive to do good,” said C.R. England CEO, Chad England. “We believe in being community driven at C.R. England, and together with England Logistics, we’ve reached an incredible accomplishment together in doing good for our wide-spread communities.”

Since 2018, C.R. England Inc., and England Logistics, have been partnered with food banks across the country under the umbrella of the One Against Childhood Hunger Initiative. With every truckload that C.R. England delivers, a meal is donated to a food bank of the drivers’ choosing. Similarly, for every load England Logistics brokers, a donation toward a meal is provided. Beyond deliveries, meals are also donated through employee service opportunities, strategic business partnerships, and more.

About C.R. England Inc., and England Logistics

Founded in 1920, C.R. England Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and is one of North America’s premier transportation and full truckload shipping companies. With nationwide operations, C.R. England is an industry leader in Dedicated, Over-The-Road, cross-border Mexico, and Intermodal services. For more information visit www.crengland.com.

C.R. England subsidiary England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

