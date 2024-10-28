Autolus Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2024

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights before open of US markets on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/1:30 pm BST to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus’ website.

Contact:

Olivia Manser

+44 (0) 7780 471568

o.manser@autolus.com

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

+1-917-513-5303

susan@sanoonan.com

