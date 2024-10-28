BloFin Officially Launches the Heart & Hope Network: A New Era of Worldwide Charitable Impact

MAJURO, REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin is proud to announce the official launch of the BloFin Heart & Hope Network (BloFin H&H Network), a groundbreaking charitable initiative to create a tangible and positive impact in communities worldwide. Through this program, BloFin is dedicated to ensuring that resources reach those in genuine need, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and community empowerment.

“At BloFin, we believe that a truly great company carries social responsibility at its core. Serving our customers well, caring for our employees, respecting shareholders, and giving back to society must be done in that order, according to our abilities,” said Matt, CEO of BloFin. “We’ve consistently fulfilled our promises to customers, employees, and shareholders. Now, we are in a position to give back to society—not just take from it. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce the launch of BloFin Charity.”

Since its launch in January 2023, BloFin, a secure and innovative cryptocurrency centralized exchange (CEX), has prioritized safety, compliance, and accessibility. With over 350 cryptocurrency perpetual trading pairs and more than 250 spot trading pairs, BloFin has established itself as a trusted, user-friendly platform. Partnering with Fireblocks, a leader in digital asset security, BloFin has further enhanced user asset protection through top-tier cold wallet technology.

The launch of the BloFin Heart & Hope Network (H&H Network) further cements BloFin's values of service and responsibility by empowering employees to engage actively with communities and deliver visible, authentic impact. This initiative focuses on fostering meaningful change at the local level, underscoring BloFin’s dedication to direct community engagement and ensuring that resources reach those who genuinely need them.

As BloFin embarks on this new direction, it continues to grow as a responsible, community-centered entity, ensuring each step aligns with core values of service, care, and sustainability. The BloFin H&H Network marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, inspiring a legacy of giving back and strengthening communities worldwide. Through this initiative, BloFin reaffirms its unwavering commitment to placing user service at the forefront, prioritizing real, impactful assistance, and fostering genuine care. Every action is dedicated to delivering tangible support and sustainable development, ensuring meaningful, positive change for users and the communities they serve.

