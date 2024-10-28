Qsic Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Sales Head to Accelerate APAC Growth

On track for its strongest year-to-date, Qsic adds experienced sales leader Brad Montgomery to its APAC team to support operations and accelerate growth in key markets

ABBOTSFORD, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qsic , an AI-powered in-store audio retail media platform, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brad Montgomery as the new sales lead for APAC. Qsic powers in-store audio retail media networks for thousands of retailers and brands across the globe. The company is seeing increased demand as retailers look to expand retail media into the in-store experience. Earlier this year, Qsic reported 220% year-over-year growth, putting the company on track for its strongest year-to-date.

Montgomery adds more than 15 years of industry experience in audio and out-of-home advertising to bolster Qsic’s sales team in the region. As the APAC sales lead, he will work alongside Ben Dixon, Head of Retail Media and Partnerships, and Ben McMillan, Retail Media Strategist at Qsic, to expand Qsic’s presence across key markets in APAC.

"I am thrilled to join the Qsic team at such an exciting time of growth. Being part of a company that leads innovation in the retail media space is truly exciting. The retail media landscape across the Asia Pacific region presents incredible opportunities,” said Montgomery. “I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience in sales at some of Australia’s most premium audio and out-of-home brands to drive growth, forge strong partnerships and help brands deepen their connections with customers to drive incremental sales and introduce new revenue streams."

Prior to Qsic, Montgomery held sales leadership roles at JCDecaux, NOVA Entertainment and Scentre Group, the owner and operator of Westfield shopping centres in Australia and New Zealand. He has extensive knowledge of the industry and a proven track record for driving business growth that will be invaluable as Qsic aims to accelerate its growth trajectory in the region.

“Retail media is one of the fastest growing advertising channels in not just APAC, but around the globe, and Qsic is uniquely positioned to help retailers capitalize on this massive opportunity,” said Dixon. “As we look to accelerate our growth in the region, Brad brings both the experience and relationships required to reach new markets and significantly expand our footprint.”

Founded in 2012, Qsic works with thousands of retailers around the globe to create in-store experiences that bring a brand's voice to customers as they move through stores to optimise sales. Qsic curates performance-driven in-store experiences by providing the smart audio infrastructure, optimisation capabilities, closed-loop reporting and autonomous control needed to truly bring retail media to in-store retailers globally. Its proprietary technology allows retailers to commercialise their audio assets to generate additional revenue while allowing brands to reach consumers at a critical moment in the path to purchase.

To learn more about Qsic technologies, visit www.getqsic.com .

About Qsic:

Qsic is the AI-powered in-store audio platform for retail media leveraged by top retailers around the globe to enhance the in-store experience. In addition to helping businesses establish and own their brand sound, the company helps retailers activate their Retail Media Networks by setting up, running and commercialising their audio assets. This extends from music curation, ad production and collateral to ad sales and price evaluation. Qsic has invested heavily in developing a patented method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences. Learn more at www.getqsic.com .

Media Contact for Qsic: SamsonPR qsic@samsonpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.