The Leading Niche Earns Coveted OnCon Icon TOP 50 Data & Analytics Professional Award

The Leading Niche earns OnCon Icon TOP 50 Award, recognized for excellence, innovation, and leadership in data and analytics

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leading Niche, an industry leader in data analytics and machine learning, has been honored with the OnCon Icon TOP 50 Data & Analytics Professional Award, celebrating its exceptional achievements and impact across the data and analytics landscape. The OnCon Icon Awards spotlight top organizations and teams worldwide for their excellence, innovation, and leadership.

This prestigious award is unique as it’s determined by peer and community voting. Voters select teams recognized for transformative impacts on their organization and the industry, contributions to professional communities through thought leadership, and for setting standards of innovation and excellence.

The Leading Niche’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership in federal contracting has distinguished them as a top-performing team. TLN has secured over 100 federal contracts, supporting 16 federal departments and agencies, with operations spanning more than 22 U.S. states, 17 countries, and positively impacting over 300 million end users.

About OnConferences
OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

Media Contact:
Tamara L. Nall
President and CEO
The Leading Niche
tamara.nall@theleadingniche.com
888-495-4452

Tamara Nall
TLN Worldwide Enterprises, Inc. (dba: The Leading Niche)
+1 646-729-3330
email us here

