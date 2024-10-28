Governor Newsom launches new CHP surge operation in San Bernardino to address violent crime

“We are grateful to Governor Newsom for providing additional support from the California Highway Patrol to the City of San Bernardino,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. “This year, our City Police Department’s efforts have led to a 13% reduction in violent crime, and the extra support will strengthen public safety in our community. With this new state and local collaboration in San Bernardino, we can continue to impact criminal enterprises targeting our neighborhoods and businesses.”

Recent data shows that San Bernardino’s violent crime rate is nearly double the statewide average, and its homicide rate is over three times the statewide average. San Bernardino’s vehicle theft rate remains one of the highest in the state. Local San Bernardino law enforcement also report increased traffic and street violations, including sideshows, that put public safety at risk.

The CHP’s operation will add special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles. The CHP is also providing San Bernardino Police Department with additional investigative support to disrupt organized criminal activity and violent street gangs, get illegal guns off the street and help prevent gun violence.

“Our partnership with the city of San Bernardino strengthens our efforts to enhance public safety,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This collaboration allows us to share resources, intelligence, and expertise, enhancing our ability to reduce crime and create a safer environment for all members of the community.”

Statewide law enforcement support

This builds on the CHP’s ongoing work with local law enforcement units through surges statewide, including in Oakland, San Francisco, and Bakersfield. Together, these operations have resulted in a total of more than 3,200 arrests, the recovery of nearly 3,000 stolen vehicles, the seizure of more than 170 illegal firearms, and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, taken off the streets.

This also builds on the Governor’s efforts to assist local law enforcement directly through historic investments to address organized retail theft. Last year, Governor Newsom provided 55 local law enforcement agencies with more than $267 million to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of organized retail theft – leading to more than 10,000 arrests in just nine months. Additionally, through the CHP’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force, the state has arrested more than 3,200 suspects, recovered over 880,276 stolen items worth over $46 million, and conducted 3,045 investigations.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested over $1.1 billion to fund resources and personnel to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety since 2019. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

This year, the Governor signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars. The Governor also signed into law a bipartisan package of bills to impose stricter penalties, increase accountability, and strengthen law enforcement’s ability to combat sideshows and deter illegal activities such as drifting, street racing, and blocking intersections.