Simpich Marionettes Return to the Stage This Holiday Season With 'The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas'

It’s been far too long since I’ve stood and struggled with these characters in my little eight by fourteen foot stage. It’s a fictional context, but very personal and absolutely true, as well.” — David Simpich

COLORADO SPRINGS , CO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly five years, puppeteer David Simpich is returning to live theater performance this holiday season with his original production ‘ The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas .’ The play will run December 22 through 27 at the Louisa Performing Arts Center at The Colorado Springs School.Simpich’s original story explores the trials and challenges facing a village woodcarver as he attempts to mount a string puppet Nativity scene for a local music festival. “It’s been far too long since I’ve stood and struggled with these characters in my little eight by fourteen foot stage," says Simpich. “It’s a fictional context, but very personal and absolutely true, as well. I spent a lot of years having the title character I portray, this storyline, and especially its dramatic arc sort of define the Christmas season for me. It was such a special privilege to share this with audiences.”After premiering and being presented at The Broadmoor Hotel in the late 1990's and early 2000's, ‘The Puppet Maker’ continued annual performances at various venues throughout Colorado for nearly twenty years. For most of ten years, the play was featured annually at Simpich Showcase Theatre in Old Colorado City. The sixty-seat performance venue was part of a larger facility with a museum and gallery featuring David’s family’s historic character dolls and fine art. With the help of his family, David offered public performances in the theater from 2009 until 2020.“I have to say the pandemic really snuck up on me unannounced and changed everything. I know it did for so many people. It was like falling off a bridge into rapids. Before I knew it my theater and then the whole facility were needing to close permanently. With my puppetry, it’s taken longer than I would have liked or thought possible to sort of redefine what moving forward could look like.”From his repertoire of over twenty original marionette plays, it is now David’s hope to again present performances to local audiences and beyond on a limited basis. “In many ways, my wife, Debby, and I are hoping to move forward with a format similar to how we operated our touring company throughout the 1990's. Performances had limited runs at various locations and there was time set aside to develop new work. For more than twenty years I’ve had an idea for a show that’s still wanting and waiting to be built and performed. I’m really hoping that will happen. I guess returning this December to the Puppet Maker’s workshop is a very promising start.”Tickets and more information on this season’s presentation of ‘The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas’ are available at www.simpich.com

Bringing The Nativity to the Stage in "The Puppet Maker: A Story of Christmas

